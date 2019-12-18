A recent letter criticized the Tulsa World headline, “Sondland: Trump sought quid pro quo,” on a story about testimony before the U.S. House Intelligence Committee (“Headline not accurate,” Nov. 26).
A rational listener of that congressional testimony would have assigned 99% agreement with that headline.
The only conflicting information concerned a phone call between President Trump and former ambassador Gordan Sondland in which Trump denied a quid pro quo. That might generously be deemed 1% of the testimony.
To assign any validity to the intention of this presidential phone conversation, one would have to be ignorant of or ignore several facts.
One, the whistleblower revelations were made public prior to the call.
Two, news that Congress was beginning an investigation into this matter had been made public.
Three, you would have to assume that the president with his fifth grade command of the language would even have this Latin phrase in his vocabulary without his advisors whispering it in his ear.
In all fairness, I do agree with one comment in the letter, “Children hear what they want to hear.”
