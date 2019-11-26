"Why are you running in the hallway?" "Teacher said 'run'."
"I believe teacher said 'don't.'" "All I heard was run."
What part of "no" in no quid pro quo are you having trouble with? Is that what you wanted to hear?
The Tulsa World headline on Nov. 21 stated, "Sondland: Trump sought quid pro quo." Sondland had to rebut his testimony on the cross examination and repeat what the president instructed him.
I would hope the newspaper will do the same in a headline. Children hear what they want to hear.
Jesse Willis, Tulsa
