Trump directed Ukraine quid pro quo, key witness says

U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland listens as he testifies before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, during a public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump's efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

 Andrew Harnik

"Why are you running in the hallway?" "Teacher said 'run'."

"I believe teacher said 'don't.'" "All I heard was run."

What part of "no" in no quid pro quo are you having trouble with? Is that what you wanted to hear?

The Tulsa World headline on Nov. 21 stated, "Sondland: Trump sought quid pro quo." Sondland had to rebut his testimony on the cross examination and repeat what the president instructed him.

I would hope the newspaper will do the same in a headline. Children hear what they want to hear.

Jesse Willis, Tulsa

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

FEATURED VIDEO

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags