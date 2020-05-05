The article on April 25, "Gov. Stitt to President Trump: declare COVID-19 pandemic an 'Act of God' amid oil industry struggles," was shocking.
I was astounded and infuriated.
Reading the article, I learned Stitt used the term "act of God," an insurance term, to declare the COVID-19 virus an emergency like a flood or tornado.
Anyone reading no further might assume that Stitt wanted God to be blamed for this pandemic. Thinking insurance terms is not my first thought, either.
In the spirit of true understanding, the headline might have used different wording. It may have been less attention-getting but more explanatory.
I would still have read the article if the headline had been, “Stitt asks president to declare COVID-19 a state disaster.”
The headline does, however, win the award for seizing my attention.
Pat Bailon, Tulsa
