I am writing to express my profound disappointment about the plan to close Wright Elementary. I pick my nephew up from this school every day, and I see many disabled children for whom this school is a lifeline.
I also see many children who are simply struggling to speak English and communicate on the most basic level.
When I picked up my nephew on the day of the announcement, many were sobbing and confused. It takes a special process for teachers and staff to help these children who live on the cusp of failure.
Wright Elementary has done this well.
This decision damages the children involved, the teachers and the city itself.
When a business considers locating to Tulsa, one of the many things they consider is the school system. This school system does not compare well.
The failure of the state to adequately fund the school system is shortsighted and very damaging. I realize how difficult it is to operate a school system in this constant state of lack.
I know it’s not easy, but I hope Tulsa Public Schools leaders reconsider the intention to close Wright.
If you look at the school system as a body, there are many unhealthy parts at TPS. Wright is not one of them.
The decision to close Wright is like amputating a healthy limb in the hope of healing a damaged body.
