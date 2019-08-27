This letter is a response to "City Council hears complaints of lack of diversity in Tulsa Police Department," (Aug.7).
In January 1961, my family tuned the TV to watch John F. Kennedy’s inaugural address. To this day, his climactic comments have been my guiding principles as a career teacher, a military leader and volunteer.
How many of us remember President Kennedy when he challenged us to, “Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country!”
Those 17 words were then, and remain to this day, the most inspiring words of guidance one can give to make a community strong.
In the Tulsa World story, state Rep. Regina Goodwin and others spoke about a lack of diversity in the Tulsa Police Department. The concern was not having any African Americans in the most recently graduated police academy class. Retired officer Alvin McDonald stated that the city deserved better.
I ask Rep. Goodwin, McDonald and others to paraphrase JFK’s challenge to us: Ask not what your city can do you, but what you can do for your city!
The college requirement to be a TPD officer has always been there. Start early mentoring African American youth to become what they want to be as adults.
If the requirement is a college degree, just as it is with teachers and other professions, start early with academic readiness.
Be focused at the high school and community college levels. Seek out role models.
What can you do for Tulsa!
