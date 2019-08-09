I could have been a Republican, raised in a Pentecostal family with my family and ex-wife all Republicans. I was fiscally conservative and at times voted Republican.
Now the Republican party has given in to an underlying racist philosophy endorsing a racist president. It is impossible for me to support such ideology, and it pains me that my country has turned its back on the American Dream.
This country has been defended by men and women of different stripes in the belief all men are created equal with unalienable rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Martin Luther King Jr.'s words have never rung truer than now:
"In a sense, we've come to our nation's capital to cash a check. When the architects of our republic wrote the magnificent words of the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence, they were signing a promissory note to which every American was to fall heir. This note was a promise that all men, yes, black men as well as white men, would be guaranteed the unalienable rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
"It is obvious today that America has defaulted on this promissory note insofar as her citizens of color are concerned."
We stand on a division that threatens the very heart of this nation, and I fear for my nation.
As a person of color, I have never before felt so threatened.
The fear is so palpable that it invades every corner of every non-white person in this nation.
