With the recent calls to halt evictions of those who are unable to pay their rent, the city should also give landlords a holiday from paying taxes on these properties.
Also, a holiday from paying their insurance, city and other utilities, upkeep and maintenance and mortgages.
We owned rental houses for a while and know others who currently have mom and pop rental businesses. I sympathize with those who are currently caught in a difficult financial situation through no fault of their own.
But if we want affordable, well-kept places for people to live in, then we must allow owners to maintain their properties, pay their expenses and stay in business.
Ed Seiders, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
FEATURED VIDEO