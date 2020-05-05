I sincerely hope that I'm not the only person who would hate to see the government refuse to give aid to the U.S. Postal Service.
Presently, the U.S. Postal Service is not funded by the federal government. Like most businesses, its finances have been drained by the pandemic.
It has always been one of the most vital institutions in this country. It was even authorized in our U.S. Constitution.
Lillian Jayne, Muskogee
