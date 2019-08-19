I can’t believe that Firstar Bank would make an unsecured $650,000 loan (“Rep. Kevin Hern restructures campaign loan from the bank he founded,” Aug. 4).
I have been borrowing money from banks in my real estate business for years. I have always had to put up collateral, and my wife and I had to personally guarantee the loan.
The loan officer who approved this loan should be reprimanded and probably fired.
Where are the FDIC auditors in a case like this?
There is definitely a conflict of interest on this loan, and Rep. Kevin Hern’s campaign should be fined to the full extent that the law allows.
This is another example of the 1% receiving special treatment. I’m just glad I don’t have any money in Firstar Bank.
Phil Marshall, Tulsa
