An emailed letter Rep. Kevin Hern sent to his district recently began with the words, “Liberals in Congress HATE President Trump.”
Really? Does he honestly think that is an appropriate way to communicate with constituents, some of whom are liberal?
Does his brand of Christianity teach that to disagree is always tantamount to hate? If so, it is not a brand of Christianity that I can imagine ever wanting to be a part of, nor should anyone.
I am one of Hern's constituents and am a liberal. Hern has belittled himself and the office he holds.
Claudia Vandiver, Tulsa
