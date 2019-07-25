So sadly ironic that a recent Tulsa World front page featured an article in the 8-day series about the Adverse Childhood Experiences in Oklahoma next to the sentencing about Deonte Green ("Oklahoma teen gets life without parole for killing, rape," June 11).
The ACE articles repeatedly reinforce the need for positive influences to offset negative impacts. Yet, Judge Kelly Greenough determines a low IQ 16-year-old with presumably a very high ACE score “irreparably corrupt and permanently incorrigible?”
Green's actions were horrific. Yet, something happened in his life to contribute to the creation of a young man so disturbed.
In the article about Green, there appears to be two ACEs related by his stepfather, in addition to possible others.
As Oklahomans, we must ensure both the right and left hands know what the other is doing. Otherwise, 10, 20, 30 years from now we’ll remain strongly No. 1 in childhood traumas and their aftermath.
Otherwise what’s the point? We can’t have it both ways.
Ginger Gibson, Tulsa
Editor's Note: Deonte Green pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting Broken Arrow Public Schools teacher Shane Anderson, plus 290 years for raping an 81-year-old woman and other crimes. He was 16 when the crimes were committed in October 2017. Prosecutors say his contact with police started at age 11.
