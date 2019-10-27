I am writing in response to the editorial regarding the 35% raise for Oklahoma's legislators ("Will giving Oklahoma legislators a 35% raise get us a 35% better Legislature? Ha!" Oct. 16).
Specifically, I want to encourage the editorial board, and any readers in agreement, to consider the idea that the raise acts as an incentive for potential lawmakers, rather than a reward for those currently in office.
While it is fantastic that those currently representing our communities at the state Capitol have jobs or other income sources allowing them several months a year away from full-time employment, this is not the norm for many Oklahomans.
By raising the pay for legislators, we allow people who may be in more dire financial straits to explore the possibility of running for office. These are people who have experience to add a new perspective.
Remember the excitement for teachers winning seats in the Legislature was rooted in a desire to see groups traditionally ignored gain a voice at the state level.
Though the session may only occur a few months in Oklahoma City, we should expect our legislators to be interacting with constituents and working to solve issues all year long.
Perhaps encouraging citizens to hold their state representatives and senators to a higher standard of service is a more productive step than criticizing the pay raise.
Should we demand more from our elected officials? Absolutely.
Should we endorse a financial barrier to running for office because we aren't happy with the current state of affairs? Nope!
