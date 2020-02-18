I enjoy the letters and opinion section and wanted to add a postscript to the letter "Original Pledge of Allegiance did not have key phrase" (Jan. 8).
When I started school in 1939, we started each day with the Pledge of Allegiance.
The thumb of the right hand was tucked into the palm and the hand placed over the heart.
We started with “I pledge allegiance to the flag,” then the hand was extended palm up to the flag. It continued, “of the United States of America and to the republic for which it stands, one nation indivisible with liberty and justice for all.”
Starting in 1942, the hand was left over the heart because extending it was too much like the Nazi “Heil Hitler” salute.
Not many people remember that. It is history.
Donna E. Schoeni, Grove
Editor’s Note: The original instructions for the pledge included what is called the Bellamy Salute, after the pledge’s author, Francis J. Bellamy. In December 1942, Congress amended the Flag Code for Americans to place their right hand over the heart during the recitation. Wording of the pledge has changed, most notably with the addition of “under God” in 1954.
