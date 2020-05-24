I adore the musical "Hamilton." I enjoyed the lyrics and the play before the COVID-19 pandemic, and now, I love the play even more.
We are all living through an experience as dangerous and exciting as that portrayed in "Hamilton."
The poignancy of the lyrics swims through my head periodically.
The other day, I was sitting in a Zoom call listening to proposed grading policies, and suddenly, I knew I was in a meeting where decisions were happening.
Immediately, I could hear the song “In the room where it happened.” I leaned into the conversation.
Later, as I was recording a goodbye message to our seniors, “History has its eyes on you” melodiously played in my brain. I embraced the words and continued, inspired by what I had just experienced.
With this musical in mind, I want students to understand that while they are losing out on many of the traditional ceremonies of graduation, they will be making new ones.
We are making history.
Graduation parades, video messages from principals, teachers and parents, virtual learning experiences, celebratory yard signs, digital honor assemblies and many other new traditions are coming from this deadly pandemic.
If we embrace the opportunity to create these new traditions, letting go of the old will be less difficult, and someday, like the time brought to life by the musical Hamilton, history will have its eyes on us.
Tomorrow can be brighter than today if we embrace the change and lean into it with our all.
Nicolette (Nikki) Dennis, principal of Tulsa Will Rogers College High School
