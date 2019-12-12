Look around the world where citizens of other countries are protesting to change their governments for the freedoms and liberty that we, the people of the United States of America, have for too long taken for granted.
Too many of my fellow Americans rationalize that if what our government does or doesn't do is of no real consequence to them. It doesn't interfere with their own pursuit of happiness.
Have they forgotten the tremendous sacrifice of blood and fortunes to keep this nearly 250-year experiment in democracy viable and relevant? It was not just for us that our history nurtured this promise of freedom, prosperity, justice and humanity.
It sparked a movement that remade governments to create what we have in America.
Yet, many act as if our form of government will go on forever. It didn't with the Greeks or Romans.
Impeachment of President Trump should not be dismissed as business as usual; that doesn't really affect the populous.
We have a Constitution written by very smart and well-educated people who had staked their lives, fortunes and sacred honor in defiance of a monarchy.
It is our duty as citizens to ensure that the government of the people, by the people and for the people does not perish from the earth.
Roger C. Redden, Muskogee
