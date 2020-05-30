To understand how criminally negligent President Donald Trump has been in failing to lead our nation through the COVID-19 pandemic and limit the nearly 100,000 deaths of our citizens, compare how President Barack Obama’s swift actions saved the lives of millions of Americans and the world from the even more contagious 2014 Ebola epidemic and its horrific and painful deaths.
In December 2013, a boy in Guinea died a brutal death a day later, soon followed by five more fatal cases.
Ebola then spread from Guinea into Liberia and Sierra Leone in July 2014.
President Obama quickly activated the Emergency Operations Center at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which deployed 3,000 health officials to West Africa to coordinate a response that included vector tracing, testing, education, logistics, and communication.
The CDC trained 24,000 medical workers in West Africa on how to prevent and control the disease before a single case left Africa.
President Obama worked with the United Nations and World Health Organization to re-route travelers heading to the U.S. through specific airports equipped to handle mass testing.
In the U.S., more than 6,500 people were being trained through mock outbreaks and practice scenarios to handle Ebola.
The first U.S. case occurred on September 30, 2014, when a man traveling from West Africa to Dallas was detected and isolated but died a week later. Two attending nurses contracted Ebola but later recovered.
Our nation’s protocols worked and Ebola was contained before becoming a pandemic.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video