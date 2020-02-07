Oklahoma’s Sen. James Lankford and other GOP senators said they were insulted during the impeachment trial by Congressman Adam Schiff’s remarks about an anonymous source reporting the White House would punish Republicans voting against president.
CBS News also reported key senators were warned their heads would be on a pike if they voted against the president. Factual or not, the rumor of inappropriate action needs to be taken seriously.
Republican senators should not feel insulted by these unconfirmed remarks but should be rightly fearful of what the White House is capable of doing. As all politicians know or learn the hard way: Speaking out of order or committing rebellion against the king will certainly result with swift and extremely painful and unpleasant vengeance.
President Donald Trump’s loathing for individuals (U.S. senators, congressional leaders, federal judges, leaders of foreign countries, ethnic groups and less fortunate individuals) who disagree with his philosophy and character are subjected to ridicule, insults and intimidation.
This is not only by Trump, but also by his supporters in politicians, government officials, personal associates, clergy and the general public. These individuals are trying to advance their personal agenda and gain the ear of the king.
There were about 60-plus Trump appointees during the past three years who either read the handwriting on the wall and resigned or were terminated. So be cautious of what you say and do.
History is not on your side.
John Wakulich, Tulsa
