History will note votes
Sen. Mitt Romney voted to remove President Donald Trump for abuse of power. Romney is showing courage, integrity and duty to country.
History will show Sen. Romney as having the conviction to do the right thing.
What will history write about Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford?
Long after Trump is gone, what will they say about the senators who showed cowardice toward a man with no morals, no family values, no integrity and who is only interested in his own image, his own wealth and not the interest of the country he is president of?
History will note that Inhofe and Lankford hastened the downward spiral of our great country by allowing Trump to continue to abuse his powers and the Constitution.
The country has noted your vote.
Joseph Bass, Jenks
