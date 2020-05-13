The average American moves about 11 times during their lifetime, 40% of renters move every 5 years.
What these facts mean is that if the Election Board sends a ballot to every voter in the state, a substantial number will go to dwellings occupied by people other than the addressee.
Some people do forward their mail, but many don’t.
This is particularly true of people leaving abusive relationships, those with credit issues or those who die.
If I move into a new house or apartment and receive a ballot for the previous tenant, what is to prevent me from voting on their ballot?
In a close or deeply contested election, such as the one this fall, these stray ballots could decide the outcome
Robert Knight, Tulsa
