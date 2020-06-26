My brother was a very good police officer for over 20 years. At least 90% of these men and women are good at what they do.
I remember the stories he used to tell my brothers and I about his experiences, and one thing was a common factor. Both sides were usually scared when things got tense.
The police are trained to control their fear, to an extent. Like all of us, some are better than others.
However, when about two dozen officers are facing about 2,000 angry voices, they don’t need a cameraman making them a target.
All participants need to be accountable, including the media. They shouldn't take sides, and they don’t need to endanger anyone.
Maybe the media needs better training too.
Randall Eslick, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
FEATURED VIDEO