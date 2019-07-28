I am an immigrant, born in Poland and am also a survivor of the Holocaust.
In 1956, I became a naturalized American citizen and have lived in Tulsa since 1961.
Some years ago, I received several vicious letters from White Aryan Resistance members telling me to "Go back where I came from.” I ignored the letters, taking into consideration the ignorance of the senders.
Never could I have imagined in 2019 that these hateful messages would now be coming from the President of our United States.
This time I cannot ignore the rhetoric and attribute this hate speech to ignorance. Instead, I view this as a deliberate tactic by Donald Trump to create division in our country and, by doing so, win support for his re-election.
I recognize Nazi type propaganda when I hear it, and we must stop it now!
