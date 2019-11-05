Two witnesses who testified to the House Intelligence Committee were vilified by some Republicans and by Fox News commentators. I am not writing to talk about their testimony but to the attacks on them.
Ambassador William B. Taylor Jr. and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman are true patriots with impeccable credentials.
For over two decades, Vindman has served honorably in the Army. His overseas tours include South Korea and Germany along with a deployment in Iraq, where he was wounded by an IED and awarded a Purple Heart. Since 2008, he has been a foreign area officer specializing in Eurasia.
Taylor has served our country for over 50 years. He is a graduate of West Point and was an infantry officer for six years in the 101st Airborne Division in Vietnam.
He then served in the Department of Energy, as a Senate staffer, at NATO and finally at the State Department.
While at the State Department, he served in Afghanistan, Iraq, Jerusalem and Ukraine.
When asked by Secretary Mike Pompeo to come out of retirement and serve one more time as the acting ambassador to Ukraine, he answered the call.
Both men are patriots who dedicated their lives to the service of America and deserve our respect and thanks. Those who attack them should be ashamed.
Lee Snodgrass, Broken Arrow
