On Aug. 25, the Tulsa World honored eight young men who had received the Eagle Scout award, the highest in Boy Scouts.
Congratulations to Gordon Palva, Markos Rail Wester-Rivera, John Kingsley, and brothers Brice, Hudson, Blair, Ford, and Lake Luessenhop.
They are all members of Troop 1, First Presbyterian, and their Scoutmaster is Ron Hart. Congratulations to all!
