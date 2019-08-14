Trump Public Lands

In this Oct. 8, 2018 file photo, emigrant Peak is seen rising above the Paradise Valley and the Yellowstone River near Emigrant, Mont. The Trump administration has put a conservative advocate who argues for selling off the nation's public lands in charge of the nation's 250 million public acres. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt signed an order making William Perry Pendley acting head of the Bureau of Land Management, putting the lawyer and Wyoming native in charge of public lands and their resources. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)

 AP Photo/Matthew Brown

In the past, I have responded to this president’s actions with feelings ranging from aggravation to outrage to sheer terror.

I am greeting his latest political appointment with a mere whimper of resignation. I shouldn’t be surprised that President Trump has nominated William Pendley to head the Bureau of Land Management.

In Trump’s continued assault on the framework of our government this is just one more blow.

He has dismantled the U.S. Department of Education with an opponent of public education, Betsy DeVos. Rick Perry, who wanted to abolish the energy department, now oversees the exploitation of Alaskan waters. The pugnacious John Bolton is in charge of soothing international relations, to name just a few of Trump’s appointments.

Pendley has railed for decades that the federal government has no right to hold lands for public use ("Opponent of nation's public lands is picked to oversee them," July 30).

Now he has his chance to put his theories into practice.

I wouldn’t make any plans to view our national monuments this summer. Forget about hiking, canoeing and kayaking, auto tours, wildlife viewing, hunting and fishing in a national wildlife refuge.

Don’t plan on viewing the spectacular landscapes of any of the national conservation lands. Our national historic sites, wilderness study areas, battlefields and memorials will all be up for sale.

I hope at least Pendley gets a really good price for Yosemite and the Grand Canyon.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video

Featured Video: Massive new splash pad opens at Chandler Park

Read the story: New splash park opens at Chandler Park to delight of children, parents

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags