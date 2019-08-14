In the past, I have responded to this president’s actions with feelings ranging from aggravation to outrage to sheer terror.
I am greeting his latest political appointment with a mere whimper of resignation. I shouldn’t be surprised that President Trump has nominated William Pendley to head the Bureau of Land Management.
In Trump’s continued assault on the framework of our government this is just one more blow.
He has dismantled the U.S. Department of Education with an opponent of public education, Betsy DeVos. Rick Perry, who wanted to abolish the energy department, now oversees the exploitation of Alaskan waters. The pugnacious John Bolton is in charge of soothing international relations, to name just a few of Trump’s appointments.
Pendley has railed for decades that the federal government has no right to hold lands for public use ("Opponent of nation's public lands is picked to oversee them," July 30).
Now he has his chance to put his theories into practice.
I wouldn’t make any plans to view our national monuments this summer. Forget about hiking, canoeing and kayaking, auto tours, wildlife viewing, hunting and fishing in a national wildlife refuge.
Don’t plan on viewing the spectacular landscapes of any of the national conservation lands. Our national historic sites, wilderness study areas, battlefields and memorials will all be up for sale.
I hope at least Pendley gets a really good price for Yosemite and the Grand Canyon.
