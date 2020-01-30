No matter your political preference, it’s obscenely obvious that our federal government’s checks and balance system needs a drastic upgrade.
To remove the tainted interest money and much-touted foreign interference from politics, let’s start with real campaign finance reform.
First, only registered U.S. voters can contribute to any one campaign in a nominal amount, say $500.
Second, any law enacted by the legislative, executive and judicial branches of government shall apply equally to all (slander, defamation of character, liability statutes, etc. are equally applied).
Third, balanced budgets shall be produced each year and one actually enacted after seven years, or the compensation for the fiduciaries responsible will be suspended until their duties are truly performed.
I know during this campaign season I’m dreaming of a truly democratic, efficient, transparent, equal justice for all government, with basic core needs addressed responsibly first. One can only hope.
D.L. Young, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video