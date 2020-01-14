Will more people check facts? For example, people will vote for President Donald Trump because of the economy.
Facts show a president has little influence on the economy, and impacts will show up in the following administration.
Analysis of the 2017 tax cut that fueled the economy shows the primary beneficiaries were big businesses. This was a huge transfer of wealth to the wealthy. If that much money was transferred to the lower economic levels, you would hear screams of socialism!
Most of the money ended in stock buy-backs with minimal job generation. We should be irate with a trillion dollars added to our deficit.
Tax cuts do not pay for themselves. The party that espouses fiscal responsibility, in one fell swoop, illustrated its total hypocrisy.
Trump is fulfilling his campaign promises: job-killing regulations and the border wall. Facts show wall expansion will not improve the drug problem or make us safer and is not favored by a majority of Americans.
Removing environmental safeguards will impact our lives and safety, as will undoing "Obamacare." Over 20 million have lost health coverage due to Trump, with no sign of the promised replacement.
So, overlook lies due to accomplishments? Look at what he is really doing to our country.
Many actions would be considered totally immoral if he was moral in the first place. But he is apparently totally amoral with his only gods being his own ego and money.
Dennis Loegering, Broken Arrow
