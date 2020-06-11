Thank you for printing Dick Polman’s insightful editorial “Pandemic also shows America at its worst” on May 16 that describes how face masks are the latest weapon in the polarized culture war.
Wearing a mask in public places is a simple act of consideration for others, a symbol that we are all in this together, and just plain good citizenship.
How an adult can seriously believe mask wearing is a sign of weakness or an elitist plot to suppress free thought is beyond understanding.
Polman nailed it when he noted that mask haters demonstrate a child-like understanding of autonomy. Like 2-year-olds, they just don’t seem to understand the concept of balancing individual freedom with obligations to fellow citizens.
Let us all hope they will grow up before more people die due to their selfishness.
