Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma and INTEGRIS Health have signed a long-term agreement with the improvement of Oklahomans health as a primary focus.
The goal of this unique agreement is to impact our state’s overall health, in alignment with Gov. Stitt’s vision to make it a top 10 state.
As newly appointed leaders of our organizations, we asked, “What can we do to help improve Oklahoma’s health ranking?”
This is a daunting task given our state currently ranks 47 out of 50 in overall health.
This new agreement obligates both organizations to develop new value-based care capabilities that emphasize improving health outcomes for our members and patients. The traditional fee-for-service model that is currently used simply pays for the care completed, regardless of the outcome.
There are no other industries where a consumer continues to pay the same price, regardless of the quality of the service they receive. That’s essentially what value-based care is aiming to change.
This innovative relationship alone will not move Oklahoma to a top 10 state; however, it does lay the foundation to begin a transformational journey for our future.
INTEGRIS and Blue Cross are committed to working jointly with state officials, health agencies, businesses, communities and others to achieve this goal.
There is no quick fix, and this is not going to be easy. However, we cannot allow Oklahoma to continue to rank low when it comes to health.
We owe it to each other to make Oklahoma healthier for generations to come.
Editor's Note: Cunningham is president of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and Pehrson is president and CEO of INTEGRIS Health.
