President Donald Trump's suggestion that testing only produces more COVID-19 cases, so if we stop testing then COVID-19 would be eliminated.
What if we stopped testing for diabetes or cholesterol? We could eliminate them as well. How about cancer? Could that also be eliminated?
Editor's Note: President Donald Trump during his speech in Tulsa said, "When you do testing to that extent, you're going to find more people, you're going to find more cases. So I said to my people, slow the testing down, please." This is similar to previous comments including, “When you test, you have a case. When you test, you find something is wrong with people. If we didn’t do any testing, we would have very few cases," said in May in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
