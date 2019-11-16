Ah, now it begins.
The one percent are taking Elizabeth Warren’s ideas personally. They say “sure we can afford it, but she is going too far…" OK, you can personally afford reform, so what’s holding you back? Maybe real concern for the 99 percent guides these shifting attitudes? (Smile.)
Reform targets the system you created, not you personally. Unless of course, you break one of the laws within your own system. That’s hard to imagine in a system where a person can figure out how to jack the price of insulin but the best minds cannot figure out how to lower it without the whole system collapsing. Now that is something a diabetic could take personally.
Here are some ideas how one percenters can stop Elizabeth Warren.
Without delay use your power to create this environment: pay every employee a livable wage, defined as adequate food, shelter, clothing, education, health care and the time and cash for modest "pursuit of happiness." All this before you get a penny more than your lowest paid worker.
Then, pay to fix all environmental damages associated with your business before declaring a profit and taking money.
I understand that if you can't accomplish this it’s not because you are lazy and content to live off the backs of others' labor. No, that would be welfare. If you can't do those two things, vote for Elizabeth Warren.
