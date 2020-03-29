Let's pull together to support the people who make our restaurant scene amazing. I have an idea to help the wonderful locally owned and operated restaurants here in Tulsa.
It is a virtual tasting party with friends: Round up your friends on your favorite social media platform.
Pick a mutually agreed upon night, pick your favorite adult beverage and your favorite local restaurant and order online for delivery or carry out.
Enjoy, snap a photo, post and share.
Let's keep Tulsa strong. Stay in but have fun.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video