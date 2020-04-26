No doubt airline executives are currently filling conference rooms to discuss how to get their airplanes back in the air as we roll out recovery from the COVID-19 shutdown.
Here are a few ideas:
• Focus on domestic U.S. flights first. International flights will depend on which countries open their borders.
• Book no more than 50% of seats. Do not sell the middle seats. Sell only alternate rows of seats. No two passengers will sit together or across the aisles.
• Imagine, this will be like flying in a corporate jet.
• Clean the planes between flights.
• Take passenger temperatures prior to luggage check-in. Masks required for flight attendants and all passengers during the first 30 days of startup.
• Waive extra fees for baggage, bookings, seating preferences and all the junk they have added in recent years.
• Hold a fare sale, like a two-for-one for a week at startup. Braniff Airlines did this, and ticket sales went through the roof. High fuel costs eventually grounded them for good though.
• Buy lots of fuel and store it while the prices are low. Arrange for advance contracts.
Now let’s see how many of these ideas get adopted.
