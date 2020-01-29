I must confess as just an ordinary citizen, admittedly from a different country, that I have always been so encouraged by seeing Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan get up every morning and go out with their lunch pails and hard hats to do the work of the Royal family!
So to not see that as they bow out of those strenuous duties will be a real disappointment, not to mention the significant blow it will be to the workforce. And how in the world will they have enough money to live on?
John Crouch, M.D., Tulsa
