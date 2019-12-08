Hunger is an epidemic in America. Every year, billions of pounds of food are thrown away.
More than half of teachers claim that their students come to school hungry. Hunger affects a child’s ability to concentrate.
Children in elementary schools who come to school hungry are twice as likely to be held back a grade. Hunger also causes students to have a hard time concentrating, have more anxiety, have more depression and have a hard time completing assignments.
Poverty is the culprit, explains Clay Dunn, chief communications officer at Share Our Strength's @NoKidHungry campaign.
A family of four making a wage of $25,750 is below the official poverty level for 2018. In truth, families with an income of $50,000 still live in poverty in America.
The result of living in poverty is 84% of families are forced to buy food that will last longer but is less nutritious.
Oklahoma ranks sixth in the nation for worst food hardship in 2017.
In 2018, programs like Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, school meals and Medicaid have come under attack by the Trump administration and Congress.
They are proposing considerable budget cuts to these programs. We have to do something. We cannot allow our children to be hungry any longer. We must be the voice for our children.
If 50,000 people would contact our congressional representatives to advocate for our children, it would make a difference. So, advocate for our children, contact your representatives.
Our children deserve it!
