Oklahoma Reps. Kevin Hern and Markwayne Mullin have shown their only priority: Re-election.
To ensure this, they have joined the Cult of Trump. This cult requires complete devotion to politics over principles.
Precedent is being set. Defending and accepting President Trump’s bad ethics and his usurping of power from Congress will have consequences.
Consider just some of the ways Trump is weakening the constitutional separation of powers and tarnishing the office of the presidency:
He refuses to divest from his business interests and makes no attempt to avoid conflicts of interest. He directs government funds to his own properties.
He declared an emergency and redirected military funds appropriated by Congress to a completely different purpose than intended: the border wall.
He refuses to comply with subpoenas issued by Congress for investigating his administration. He obstructs investigators at every turn. He lies without remorse.
He withholds military aid to an ally until he can extract a personal political favor first.
He encourages foreign powers to meddle in our elections to help him. National Security concerns don’t matter.
He abandons the Kurds, our allies in Syria, and shrugs off possible ethnic cleansing.
He praises murderous dictators and refuses to stand up to Vladimir Putin.
Would this have been acceptable from President Obama?
Will Mullin and Hern tolerate this from future Democratic presidents? Does hypocrisy even matter to them anymore?
