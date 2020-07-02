I was impressed to see that except for about 6,000 hard-core supporters, most of President Donald Trump’s base had the good sense to avoid the rally at the BOK Center. They listened to Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart’s warnings instead of the idiotic opinions of Gov. Kevin Stitt.
Governor Stitt said he does not anticipate an increase in COVID-19 deaths as a result of the rally. His concern seemed to be focused only on keeping hospitals within their bed capacity. Dr. Dart appeared more worried about the potential health risk to Tulsa citizens.
President Trump complained the low turnout was caused by bad people outside and the media. I watched the coverage switching between local and national stations but somehow missed seeing any bad people. I saw peaceful Black Lives Matter marchers. The media however, particularly the Tulsa World, did publicize the excessive risk posed by an indoor rally with thousands of people shoulder to shoulder, most without masks.
Kudos to the media. They got it right and fortunately many Tulsans heeded their advice.
Sonia Sniderman, Tulsa
