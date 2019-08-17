I am heartsick after seeing the story about the Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid in Mississippi.
I was unable to finish. I am of a generation once removed from the Greatest Generation of the World War II era.
I grew up knowing how proud I was to be an American.
I also have read about and seen pictures of the Gestapo roundups of the Jewish people and others who Hitler deemed disposable. Now I look at the faces of the children who do not understand what is going on and have no idea what will happen to them.
I cannot believe that people looking at the news cannot see the correlation between the two.
These immigrants are living here illegally. I get that.
But, when you look at the detention centers along the border and then look at this ICE raid, it's beginning to remind me of those World War II photos, even in the camps. The pictures are eerily similar.
Is this what we have turned into since President Trump took office?
We are a nation of immigrants. How can we treat people who only want to work and support their families this way?
Give them a chance live the American Dream, or is that dream dead?
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video
Watch a masked bobwhite quail adopt 15 chicks he's never seen before
Read the story: Sutton Center's masked bobwhite quail 'foster dads' may prove key to species recovery