Gov. Kevin Stitt has spent a lot of energy attacking the tribes because of the state's problem. The problem is lack of money.
We are $85 million short of last year.
When I was in college, a professor wrote on the blackboard, "The difference between dreams and deals is financing."
The ideas for an increase in the tribal gaming, the merger of the the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority and Oklahoma Department of Transportation and the use of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust all relate to this money problem.
I have a different idea. Why not spread this to all parties?
Increase the tribal fees by 2%, the Oklahoma capital gains by 2% (which are now 0), the taxes on retirements by 2% (which are now 0), franchise taxes on business by 2% (now practically 0) and the income tax rate by 1% (since it is already in existence).
This is called compromise. It is an old idea that has been known to work in the past.
