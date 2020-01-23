I think it is worth mentioning the Democrats’ plans.
First, should the trial include witnesses? The House investigated President Donald Trump calling the witnesses they wanted. The only witnesses the Republicans got were those who were also on the Democrats’ list.
In the end, the Democrats were overwhelmingly convinced that Trump should be impeached. Truthfully, they came to that conclusion in 2016.
Second, every maneuver Democrats do is designed to help them win election in 2020. The impeachment trial isn’t about removing Trump from office, it is about trying to smear anyone willing to stand up to the Democrats.
For example, they will claim that the Senate trial will be unfair even if the process for Bill Clinton is used. The House investigation demonstrates what they think fair is.
Expect backlash over Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts’ handling of the trial. If Roberts does his job right, the trial should only last a few hours.
The impeachment articles should be presented. The defense should make its opening statement. Then Roberts should rule that the articles do not meet the impeachment criteria listed in the Constitution.
This impeachment should be seen for what it is: another chapter in the resistance’s attempt to thwart Trump’s agenda.
This attempt was most devious since the Senate was constrained by the Constitution to hold a trial instead of doing meaningful business of the nation. But, perhaps it is meaningful to see Trump on trial and not removed from office.
Randy Roeber, Tulsa
