People voted for President Trump because he was different and loud. Like a bullhorn among regular instruments, he got attention.
Not because his ideas were good; he had nothing except "I’m the only one who can fix (name he problem)."
Not because his policies were right; racism and misogyny have never been American policies in this millennium.
Not because he could do what he promised; lowering the deficit and national debt were deliberate lies.
Trump was elected because he had been successful at being the bully and yelling the loudest. For some unknown reason, some of us fell for that.
And, we need to get over it.
We need to become informed about the concepts, ignore the bullhorn and do our own thinking about what we want our country to be.
Oklahoma’s current politicians aren’t helping us. Both our U.S. senators are Trump strawmen.
We never hear anything from them but the Republican Party line. Both are simply yes men in a time when we need honesty instead.
Not to be left out of this discussion are all but one of our U.S. representatives (Oklahoma City's Kendra Horn excluded). They are the same: sycophants afraid to tell their constituents the truth about, well, anything that Trump might find disloyal.
Ever heard our U.S. congressional representatives or senators disagree with any of Trump’s policies?
That express lack of personal integrity and honesty with their constituents is why we can never again trust a current Republican politician to be straight with us.
