It was recently brought to my attention that AT&T activated a new cell site on Highway 10 along the Illinois River.
This important investment will provide much needed coverage to an area that is critical to our local tourism activity.
Today’s tourists, including the tens of thousands annually visiting the Illinois River, expect to be connected wherever they travel. AT&T’s investment will bring broadband connectivity and reliable service to our river guests and the businesses serving them.
In addition, big kudos to AT&T for making our beautiful Illinois River a safer place to visit, especially for those during unfortunate times of emergency.
If you have never visited the Illinois River for a day or a weekend, we invite you come enjoy one of Oklahoma’s crown jewels. It just got even better.
Editor’s Note: Cindy Morris is president of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce.
