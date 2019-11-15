Thomas Pepinsky, professor of government at Cornell University, recently wrote about the current impeachment fight, stating “…'regime cleavage,’ a division within the population marked by conflict about the foundations of the governing system itself wherein a growing number of citizens and officials believe that norms, institutions and laws may be ignored, subverted or replaced.”
Many Trump administration individuals have decided to ignore lawfully issued subpoenas to appear before congressional committees, all at the command of President Trump.
Because of this, an image that comes to my mind’s eye is Trump standing before a huge adoring crowd while holding the U.S. Constitution, which he then tears in two from top to bottom.
The book of Exodus vividly describes the fabrication of a curtain to be hung in the tabernacle to “separate the Holy Place from the Most Holy Place” (Exodus 26:33, NIV).
Mark 15:38 states this same curtain “was torn in two from top to bottom” upon the death of Jesus on the cross. The significance of tearing the curtain was that “Christ had entered Heaven itself for us so that we too may now enter God’s very presence” (NIV footnote to Mark 15:38).
Symbolically, the U.S. Constitution is a curtain which separates good from evil.
My vision of Trump tearing this curtain represents to me that he causes “regime cleavage” in order to destroy our government and way of life.
To me, the title of author Rick Wilson’s book says it all: “Everything Trump Touches Dies.”
