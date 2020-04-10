Since social distancing started, there have been some very drastic changes that have greatly affected foster kids.
While we were all asked to start social distancing, then eventually put on a stay-at-home order, major damage is happening in our foster cases.
Among the disruptions: adoptions postponed, court hearings delayed and visitation with biological parents altered, delayed and even canceled. The most challenging are permanent adoptive placements and reunification changed.
Adoptive homes have been transitioning some foster children for months, slowly assimilating them into their homes, and now? Now, everything gets put on hold.
Can you imagine waiting on a child to adopt, slowly integrating them into your home, then abruptly being told this is all on hold? Can you imagine the confusion in that child?
This is a child from trauma who already struggles with being wanted; a child who already has severe anxiety issues from being passed around to different homes.
And now, here is another home who can’t see them.
Or imagine a biological parent who has been working so hard to get back a child they so desperately miss only to be told it will be an indefinite amount of time before we start back again?
This isn’t just a pause in their cases. These are major setbacks.
This affects their mental health, their ability to cope and their trauma that they’ve been working hard to overcome.
Diane Saghi, Broken Arrow
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.