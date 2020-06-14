I am a teacher, working in schools in east Tulsa. I have seen the rhetoric, policies and general climate of our national and state governments affect the emotional and social well-being of my students and their families, particularly throughout the last four years.
Sometimes the reaction to events or statements of exclusion is in anger — a call to find some power to protect their dignity.
However, much more often, it shows up as a quiet relegation that invalidates their right to live as, and be accepted as, they are.
As a teacher, I strive to help my students own their personal story and their personal power to incite change with its beauty, and perhaps its pain.
We all live lives robust in both, and our courage to listen and share with each other can validate our experiences, feelings, and ultimately who we are.
When policies and politicking prevent children from being their authentic self, we undermine one of the greatest gifts of life — children as they are.
Thank you for taking the time to publicize the editorial board's opinion on the 287(g) program ("End Tulsa's involvement with the federal 287(g) immigration program," June 4).
That was a courageous act, and its effects could go well beyond what we can know today.
