I believe America has ceased to be a democracy. It didn’t happen overnight.
It’s been a long time in coming. But it’s obvious we now live in a country ruled by plutocrats, liars, ideologues and sniveling sycophants bowing to an unscrupulous demagogue.
The evidence is in plain sight for anyone willing to see outside their partisan bubble.
When subpoenaed, administration officials refused to appear before Congress, believing they are above the law.
We have a Senate impeachment trial without testimony from pertinent witnesses, ending in a phony acquittal.
We have a treasury unwilling to release President Donald Trump’s tax return but more than willing to release personal financial information on Hunter Biden to a Senate committee conducting a genuine, politically motivated witch hunt.
We have a Justice Department headed by a super-sycophant providing wholesale impunity for Trump’s malfeasance. We’ve seen Trump fire members of the National Security Council for testifying under oath regarding his quid pro quo.
The Senate has abdicated its constitutional obligation to serve as a check on the executive branch by not holding it responsible for seeking political assistance from a foreign government.
Trump and his basket of deplorables have been issued carte blanche permission to vilify, coerce and harass anyone offering resistance to his autocratic attempts at leading a once great democracy.
It’s right there for anyone to see. Yet many still persist in supporting this immoral, ill-equipped leader.
I hope the upcoming election will get us back on the road to being the country our founders envisioned.
