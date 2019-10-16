Regarding the story “Lankford predicts House will impeach” (Oct. 5), of course the impeachment process is “political,” says Sen. Lankford.
And, it is legal, ethical, moral and appropriate.
President Trump has proven himself to be a liar, egotist, racist, cruel, ignoramus, woman-grabber, manipulator, danger to our country and corrupt to the core, among other things.
He doesn’t represent my wife or me in any way.
He needs to be out of office as soon as possible along with his enablers, who allow him to get away with misrepresenting American values.
I call upon Sen. Lankford to do his duty and not betray his oath to uphold the Constitution.
For the record, I am a registered independent voter.
