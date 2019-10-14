I am so weary of hearing that the impeachment process is a political remedy but not a legal remedy.
The U.S. Constitution is the law of the land and legally enforceable.
Politics is part of the process, but the overlying process is the legal, Constitutional removal through by bringing charges of alleged impeachable offenses. This is a legal process.
The media need to say that this impeachment process is a legal process under the U.S. Constitution.
