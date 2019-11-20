This is strictly a political move. Rep. Adam Schiff said the Mueller investigation was going to bring down President Trump.
When that didn’t happen, he has never taken those words back, and the national news media doesn’t hold his feet to the fire.
The other impeachment inquiries our country has had have gone through the Judiciary Committee with both sides give questions. That would not work for people hell-bent on impeachment.
To railroad an agenda like this without a fair process is just wrong. Let everything be done with a fair process and let the results speak for themselves.
Those of us who stand behind Trump voted for him because we were tired of the corrupt ways things were done in Washington, and this is just more of the same.
The House right now is holding up funding to Ukraine because they won’t pass the Defense Bill, trade bills, immigration reform and anything else of meaning to most of us. They just hate our president.
Is that really taking care of our country’s interests?
I served in the U.S. Navy, came home from the Vietnam War and was treated like dirt.
I have a priority in national defense and realized after serving that I am not privy to the intelligence but am taught to respect and follow our leaders and pray for them.
