In the letter “Flipping the Script" (Aug. 6), the writer states that if President Obama was in office instead of President Trump, the Republicans would impeach him and remove him from office.
History is obviously forgotten.
Republicans controlled both houses of Congress when President Bill Clinton was impeached, and they failed to remove him from office.
No party is going to go down in history as the first to have its president removed from office, and it requires a Senate supermajority to remove.
It isn’t going to happen.
