In Nikki Haley’s book, “With All Due Respect,” she exposed globalists she caught with their hands in the proverbial coup jar.
Haley didn’t say she was offered anything approaching a quid pro quo from General John Kelly and former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson for joining their plot.
However, all three have had contact with the Council on Foreign Relations. But only Haley would tell the CFR that she had no qualms about disrupting the “rules of the club.”
Haley exposed that Tillerson and Kelly were frantic that President Trump would upset the rules of the club via Trump's MAGA policy.
Was it heresy to cut funds to the anti-American United Nations and demand NATO nations pay their bills? Was it heresy to nullify the Paris Climate Accord and question foreign aid to a former communist country?
Americans must understand how deeply MAGA upsets Rep. Adam Schiff.
The impeachment inquiry is a war about who will control America’s destiny. It’s a fight between Americans who love America and globalists who despise the Constitution.
God, family and country.
Globalist, CFR president Richard Haass tweeted gleefully that the “US/Mexico/Canada Agreement (USMCA) is NAFTA, plus TPP.” Meaning that the Trans Pacific Partnership has been revived after Trump quashed it.
CFR member Robert Lighthizer got a trade deal with Mexican politicians who believe the drug lords who murder Mexican and American citizens deserve “hugs not bullets!”
Pray and work that Trump throws the globalist's USMCA in the trash!
Linda Seels, Claremore
